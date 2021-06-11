Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

Shelton tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Shelton had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shelton hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Shelton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Shelton at even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Shelton hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Shelton hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.