In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rob Oppenheim's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Oppenheim's 163 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Oppenheim hit his tee shot 346 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Oppenheim chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Oppenheim at 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.