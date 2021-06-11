-
Ricky Barnes shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Barnes hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
Barnes tee shot went 163 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Barnes went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Barnes's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
