Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 113th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
