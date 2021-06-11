-
-
Richard S. Johnson shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Richard S. Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.
-
-