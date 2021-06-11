Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Gibson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Gibson had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Gibson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Gibson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Gibson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gibson hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.