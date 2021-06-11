-
Rafael Campos putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rafael Campos hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Campos finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Rafael Campos hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Rafael Campos to 1 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Campos hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Campos's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Campos went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a 364 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Campos chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
