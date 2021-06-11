-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 109th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and one putted for triple bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
-
-