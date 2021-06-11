-
-
Peter Uihlein shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Uihlein hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Uihlein's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Uihlein hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Uihlein hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
-
-