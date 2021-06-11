-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire birdies No. 3 at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patton Kizzire makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 95th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kizzire's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
