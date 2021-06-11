-
Patrick Rodgers comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers had a 361-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
