Pat Perez hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Perez went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Perez hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Perez hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Perez hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Perez's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.