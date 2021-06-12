-
7-over 42 by Parker McLachlin in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Parker McLachlin hit 5 of 7 fairways and 2 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day in 156th at 15 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
McLachlin got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, McLachlin's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McLachlin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McLachlin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved McLachlin to 5 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 6 over for the round.
McLachlin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved McLachlin to 7 over for the round.
