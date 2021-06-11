-
Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Padraig Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 97th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Harrington's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a double bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
Harrington hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
