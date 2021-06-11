-
6-over 77 by Omar Uresti in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Omar Uresti hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his round tied for 130th at 9 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uresti hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.
Uresti hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Uresti reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Uresti hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Uresti's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Uresti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uresti to 5 over for the round.
Uresti got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 6 over for the round.
