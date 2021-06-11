-
Nick Watney shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Nick Watney hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 137th at 9 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Watney's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.
Watney hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.
