Nick Taylor putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his second stroke on the 595-yard par-5 second, Nick Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
