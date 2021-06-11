-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 9-over 80 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 144th at 15 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 269 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ledesma hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ledesma hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ledesma to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Ledesma went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his quadruple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ledesma to 7 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Ledesma suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 8 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 9 over for the round.
