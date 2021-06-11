-
Michael Kim putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 145th at 12 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Michael Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Michael Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and one putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
At the 13th, 465-yard par-4, Kim hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Kim stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
