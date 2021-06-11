-
Michael Gligic putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic rolls in long par save at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Michael Gligic makes a 23-foot par putt at the par-3 14th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his round tied for 109th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Michael Gligic's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
Gligic hit his tee shot 313 yards to the native area on the 360-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Gligic had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Gligic chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
