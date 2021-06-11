  • Michael Gligic putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Michael Gligic makes a 23-foot par putt at the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic rolls in long par save at Palmetto Championship

