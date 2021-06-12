Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Gellerman's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

Gellerman tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Gellerman had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Gellerman hit his 118 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gellerman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

Gellerman hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.