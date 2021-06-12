-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, NeSmith's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
