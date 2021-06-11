-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick drains 27-footer to save par at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matt Fitzpatrick makes a 27-foot par putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put Fitzpatrick at even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 344 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
-
-