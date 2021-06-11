In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matt Every hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 125th at 8 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Every hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Every's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Every went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Every hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Every went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.