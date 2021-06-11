In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Martin Trainer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 106th at 5 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Trainer's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.