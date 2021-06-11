-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Laird's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Laird hit his tee shot 337 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Laird hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Laird hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
-
-