Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Garrick Higgo, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.