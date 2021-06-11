-
6-over 77 by Mark Anderson in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Mark Anderson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 122nd at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
Anderson hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Anderson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Anderson's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Anderson to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Anderson to 7 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 6 over for the round.
