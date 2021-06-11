-
Luke List putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 10 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Luke List went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, List's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, List hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
List had a 357-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
