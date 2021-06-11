-
-
Luke Donald putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Luke Donald hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Luke Donald's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Donald's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
-
-