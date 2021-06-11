-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover's great tee shot leads to birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Lucas Glover hits his 181-yard tee shot to 5 feet to set up a birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 133rd at 7 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Glover hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover tee shot went 199 yards to the native area and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Glover had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Glover's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Glover hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
-
-