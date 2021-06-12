-
Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Bjerregaard hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 126th at 8 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Bjerregaard had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Bjerregaard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bjerregaard hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Bjerregaard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Bjerregaard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
Bjerregaard hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Bjerregaard to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bjerregaard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bjerregaard to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bjerregaard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bjerregaard to 7 over for the round.
