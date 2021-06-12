In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kris Ventura hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day in 141st at 13 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

Kris Ventura hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Kris Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 2 over for the round.

Ventura got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ventura to 4 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Ventura's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Ventura to 7 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 6 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Ventura chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 5 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Ventura went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ventura to 8 over for the round.