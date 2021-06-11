-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 90th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hickok chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
-
-