-
-
Kiradech putts well but delivers a 6-over 77 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Aphibarnrat to 6 over for the round.
-
-