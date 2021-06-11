  • Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Tway makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway drains birdie putt at Palmetto Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Tway makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.