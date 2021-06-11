-
Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway drains birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Tway makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Tway went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Tway to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
