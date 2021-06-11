Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 148th at 14 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Stadler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Stadler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Stadler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at 2 over for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Stadler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Stadler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 7 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Stadler's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Stadler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stadler to 10 over for the round.