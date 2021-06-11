  • Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
