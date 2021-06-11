-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks a 34-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 fourth, Kisner hit his 180 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to even for the round.
Kisner hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
