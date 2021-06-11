-
-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the par-5 12th, Chappell chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Chappell's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third, Chappell had a great 339-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Chappell's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
-
-