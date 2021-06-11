Kelly Mitchum hit 2 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchum finished his round in 149th at 16 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kelly Mitchum missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Kelly Mitchum to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Mitchum to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Mitchum to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Mitchum to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next to the green and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mitchum to 6 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Mitchum's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Mitchum to 8 over for the round.

Mitchum hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Mitchum to 9 over for the round.