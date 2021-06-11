-
Keith Mitchell putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 2 at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Keith Mitchell's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After a 364 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
