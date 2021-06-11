-
-
Josh Teater shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Josh Teater hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Teater's tee shot went 247 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Teater hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Teater to 4 over for the round.
Teater missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Teater went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Teater to 5 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 4 over for the round.
-
-