In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Bramlett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Bramlett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.