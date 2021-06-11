-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Pat Perez, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.
