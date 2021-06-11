-
-
Jonas Blixt shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Blixt's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Blixt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blixt at 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.
After a 380 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.
-
-