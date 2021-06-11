-
-
Johnson Wagner shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Wagner hit his tee shot 354 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Wagner at 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Wagner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wagner at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.
-
-