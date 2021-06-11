In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Rollins hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Rollins finished his round tied for 138th at 11 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, Tain Lee, Seamus Power, Austin Cook, Wilco Nienaber, Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, and Doc Redman are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Rollins's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rollins to 1 under for the round.

At the 595-yard par-5 second, Rollins's tee shot went 276 yards to the native area, his second shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 141 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Rollins to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Rollins's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Rollins got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rollins to 5 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rollins hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Rollins to 5 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Rollins reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to 6 over for the round.