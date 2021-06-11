  • John Pak putts himself to an even-par second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Pak talks about competing against Collin Morikawa a few months before his breakout win at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and how seeing Morikawa and other young players succeed gives him confidence heading into his PGA TOUR debut.
    Interviews

    John Pak on his confidence level before Palmetto

    Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Pak talks about competing against Collin Morikawa a few months before his breakout win at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and how seeing Morikawa and other young players succeed gives him confidence heading into his PGA TOUR debut.