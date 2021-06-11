-
-
John Pak putts himself to an even-par second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Interviews
John Pak on his confidence level before Palmetto
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Pak talks about competing against Collin Morikawa a few months before his breakout win at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and how seeing Morikawa and other young players succeed gives him confidence heading into his PGA TOUR debut.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Pak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pak finished his round tied for 133rd at 8 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, John Pak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved John Pak to 1 under for the round.
Pak hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pak's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to even-par for the round.
-
-