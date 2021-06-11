-
-
John Huh shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Huh hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 120th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his second stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Huh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Huh's tee shot went 143 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-