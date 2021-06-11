-
Jim Knous shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jim Knous hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Knous got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Knous hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Knous's tee shot went 191 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Knous's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Knous chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knous to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knous hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Knous to 4 over for the round.
